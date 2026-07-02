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Peru declares state of emergency in 40% of districts ahead of El Niño rains

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LIMA, July 2 - Peru's government declared a state of emergency in 796 districts —about 40% of the country's total— citing imminent danger from heavy rains associated with El Niño weather phenomenon, according to a government decree published Thursday.

The 60-day measure enables the government to carry out extraordinary measures and actions to reduce the "very high" risk the districts are facing.

• The emergency, established by a decree singed by outgoing president Jose Maria Balcazar, spans regions including Lima, Cusco or Arequipa.

• Regional and local governments will implement the emergency measures in coordination with national authorities, the decree stated.

• The measures implemented during the state of emergency will be financed from existing institutional budgets of the agencies involved, without requiring additional resources from the public treasury.

• El Niño is a periodic warming of Pacific Ocean surface temperatures that disrupts global weather patterns, often bringing drought to some crop-producing regions and heavier rains to others. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.