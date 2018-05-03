Pentagon crafts new criteria for picking inmates for Guantanamo

Detainees talk together inside the open-air yard at the Camp 4 detention facility at Guantanamo Bay US Naval Base in Cuba on May 31, 2009.
Detainees talk together inside the open-air yard at the Camp 4 detention facility at Guantanamo Bay US Naval Base in Cuba on May 31, 2009.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
52 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has provided the White House updated guidance on criteria for transferring any new individuals to the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba, a Pentagon spokeswoman said on Wednesday (May 2).

"This policy provides our warfighters guidance on nominating detainees for transfer to Guantanamo detention should that person present a continuing, significant threat to the security of the United States," said Commander Sarah Higgins.

(This is a developing story.)

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Investors eye the new Twin VEW
Western sanctuary