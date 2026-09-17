Pennsylvania asks for CDC help on measles outbreak, demands agency recognize measles deaths

FILE PHOTO: A sign of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seen on a podium during the meeting of the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 25, 2025. REUTERS/Megan Varner

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 - The Pennsylvania health department said it was requesting emergency support from the US CDC as it grapples with one of the country's largest and most deadly measles outbreaks, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The request comes on condition that the federal agency recognize four measles-associated deaths reported by the state, raising the stakes in a dispute with the Trump administration.

The state's measles outbreak has become the focus of a standoff between U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat. Kennedy has cast doubt on whether deaths reported in U.S. measles outbreaks since he took office were due to the virus or another cause, and instructed the CDC not to include the Pennsylvania fatalities in a national tally.

Disease experts say the move represented highly unusual interference by a health secretary in the determination by state health officials and could minimize the risks of measles in the eyes of the public. Kennedy has accused Shapiro of politicizing the outbreak in his state and of failing to request federal help.

CDC officials were not immediately available for comment.

In a letter sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, director Erica Schwartz on Wednesday evening, reviewed by Reuters, Pennsylvania secretary of health Debra Bogen said the state had begun the process to request emergency assistance from the CDC, known as Epi-Aid.

"The CDC’s choice not to publicly recognize the deaths undermines our response," Bogen wrote. "For this reason, if CDC is unable to transparently and accurately communicate information about those measles-associated deaths, the Department will respectfully rescind our request for a CDC Epi-Aid."

The request from the state health department comes after it had resisted CDC help, arguing it had the outbreak under control.

Pennsylvania's outbreak has since ballooned, growing to more than 700 confirmed cases across 37 counties and four measles-associated deaths, according to the state health department. It is the latest state to grapple with the worst U.S. resurgence of measles in more than three decades, fueled by rising vaccine hesitancy, and coincides with President Donald Trump's return to office in early 2025. REUTERS