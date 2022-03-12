War in Ukraine

Peace, at what price?

Three weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there are stark questions: Will the bloodshed continue for weeks? Will Ukraine end up a pawn between great powers? What is Russia's price for peace? Historians and strategists weigh in.

Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Against the backdrop of the Black Sea, in the resort town of Yalta, Crimea, three men sat down in an ornate room of the Livadia Palace - the former summer retreat of the last Russian czar - in the final days of World War II in Europe in 1945.

The "Big Three", as they were known - British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, US President Franklin Roosevelt and Soviet Premier Josef Stalin - must have felt the weight of history on their shoulders as they strategised the post-war contours and the future of Europe.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2022, with the headline Peace, at what price? . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top