Peace, at what price?

Against the backdrop of the Black Sea, in the resort town of Yalta, Crimea, three men sat down in an ornate room of the Livadia Palace - the former summer retreat of the last Russian czar - in the final days of World War II in Europe in 1945.

The "Big Three", as they were known - British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, US President Franklin Roosevelt and Soviet Premier Josef Stalin - must have felt the weight of history on their shoulders as they strategised the post-war contours and the future of Europe.