Past 9 years among 10 hottest on record: Report

WASHINGTON • The nine years spanning 2013-2021 rank among the 10 hottest on record, according to an annual report by a US agency, the latest data underscoring the global climate crisis.

Last year, the average temperature across global surfaces was 0.84 deg C above the 20th-century average, making the year the sixth-hottest in the overall record, which goes back to 1880.

"Of course, all this is driven by increasing concentrations of heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide," Dr Russell Vose, a senior climatologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), told reporters.

"There's probably a 99 per cent chance that 2022 will rank in the top 10, a 50-50 chance, maybe a little less, it'll rank in the top five, and a 10 per cent chance it'll rank first", barring an unforeseen event like a major volcanic eruption or a large comet hitting Earth, he said.

This Thursday saw the mercury rise to a sweltering 50.7 deg C in the coastal town of Onslow in Western Australia, equalling the country's hottest day on record. The same temperature was recorded at a remote airport in South Australia in 1960.

NOAA uses the 21-year span from 1880 to 1900 as a surrogate to assess pre-industrial conditions, and found the global land and ocean temperature last year was 1.04 deg C above the average.

A separate analysis of global temperature released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) had 2021 tying with 2018 as the sixth-warmest on record.

Both data sets vary very slightly from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service's assessment, which had 2021 as the fifth warmest in records tracking back to the mid-19th century.

But the overall convergence of trends increases scientists' confidence in their conclusions.

Increases in abundance of atmospheric greenhouse gases since the industrial revolution are mainly the result of human activity and are largely responsible for the observed increases.

Climate scientists say it is crucial to hold end-of-century warming to within a 1.5 deg C rise to avert the worst impacts - from mega-storms to mass die-offs in coral reefs to the decimation of coastal communities. At the present rate of heating, the planet might hit 1.5 deg C in the 2030s.