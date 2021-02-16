Passion for cold water bathing

Members of the "Cold Water Tribe" group holding chunks of ice and torches as they take a late dip in the icy waters of a lake in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, on Sunday. The members of the group are fans of cold water bathing and gather for a dip in the icy
Members of the "Cold Water Tribe" group holding chunks of ice and torches as they take a late dip in the icy waters of a lake in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, on Sunday. The members of the group are fans of cold water bathing and gather for a dip in the icy waters of the region's lakes, ponds or rivers every week during the winter season.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2021, with the headline 'Passion for cold water bathing'. Subscribe
Topics: 