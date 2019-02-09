Passage of winter in Kashmir

This Kashmiri boatman braved the freezing cold and snowfall at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Thursday.

The weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday after the state received its heaviest snowfall so far this season.

The Meteorological Office has predicted that the weather will further improve by today.

"The western disturbance that caused rain and heavy snowfall is moving out. Weather has already improved, and we are expecting further improvement during the next 24 hours," a Met official said.

Heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley over 24 hours triggered avalanches and landslides at various places. In the higher reaches, there was about 2m of snow accumulation, while in the plains, there was 30cm to 60cm of snow accumulation from Thursday.

The heavy snowfall closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and cut off Kashmir's road links with the rest of India.

People have been asked to be careful of snow mounds sliding down roofs. Srinagar city recorded a temperature of minus 1 deg C.