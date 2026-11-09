Paraguay's president names Schreiner to head central bank

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Paraguay's Vice President Pedro Alliana, a 52-year-old conservative politician, is sworn in after President Santiago Pena was removed from office in an impeachment trial that found him guilty of poor performance over his links to the collapse of digital lender Ueno, despite Pena's resignation a day earlier, in Asuncion, Paraguay, November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo

ASUNCION, Nov 9 - Paraguayan President Pedro Alliana on Monday nominated economist Jorge Schreiner to head the central bank, following the crisis triggered by the intervention in digital bank ueno.

Schreiner served on the central bank's board for two years until 1999 and led the securities commission for a decade until 2013. His appointment requires congressional approval.

• Alliana said on X that the move is aimed at "strengthening the central bank's institutional framework and restoring the confidence of the Paraguayan people"

• The ueno intervention and collapse led to the removal of previous central bank chief Carlos Carvallo and Paraguay's former President Santiago Peña

• Peña and Carvallo were charged by prosecutors over alleged ties to the bank after the former president was removed from office through an impeachment trial in Congress for poor performance

• Both were placed in pretrial detention

• Ueno's collapse has left millions of customers struggling to access their accounts and a wave of social and political turbulence in Paraguay

• Alliana also said on X that he received a call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they reaffirmed the countries' commitment to continuing to work together REUTERS