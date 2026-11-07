Paraguay’s ex-president Pena faces prosecutors after impeachment, house arrest

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Security personnel outside the Presidential Escort Regiment military unit, where Paraguay's former president Santiago Pena is held.

ASUNCION – Paraguay’s former president Santiago Pena arrived at the Attorney-General’s Office on Nov 7 to appear before prosecutors, a day after he was impeached and placed under house arrest amid a political and financial crisis triggered by the collapse of digital lender ueno.

Prosecutors said on Nov 6 that charges against Pena were still being determined but could include influence peddling.

His removal brought Vice-President Pedro Alliana to power, with the long-time ruling Colorado Party politician sworn in on Nov 6 to complete Pena’s term through August 2028.

Lawmakers who backed Pena’s impeachment accused him of conflicts of interest, manipulating regulatory oversight and participating in an institutional cover-up involving the central bank.

Pena, who was a shareholder in ueno’s holding company until March 2025, has denied wrongdoing and said the bank’s problems were a regulatory matter.

The collapse has left millions of customers struggling to access their accounts and prompted protests in Asuncion. The scandal has also swept up senior officials and former ueno executives, while regulators have sought to reassure depositors and contain risks to the wider financial system. REUTERS