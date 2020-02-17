Parades galore at carnival in Nice

A float with a giant figure of Queen Elizabeth II parading through the crowd during the 136th Nice Carnival parade in France on Saturday. The carnival is traditionally held across a two-week span in Nice on the French Riviera every February, and is considered a major tourist event for the city. The carnival tradition dates back to the Middle Ages, according to its official website. This year's event features 17 cinema-themed floats and a series of parades that will see a spectacular display of lights, flowers, musical bands and other visual entertainment.