Pandemic, Ukraine war threats to clean energy gains: Report

Progress on a global goal to provide everyone on the planet with clean power and cooking by 2030 is expected to slow down due to the Covid-19 pandemic and energy price spikes caused by the Ukraine war, international organisations warned on Wednesday.

Efforts have inched forward over the past decade - but meeting the targets - viewed as key to protecting the climate and human health - will require far greater political will and funding, they said in a new report.

The annual assessment of Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), which covers energy access, projected that 670 million people will remain without electricity by 2030, while 2.1 billion people will still lack clean ways of cooking.

"The shocks caused by Covid-19 reversed recent progress towards universal access for electricity and clean cooking, and slowed vital improvements in energy efficiency even as renewables showed encouraging resilience," said Dr Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Q Where are efforts lagging on providing access to electric power?

A The share of the world's population with access to electricity rose from 83 per cent in 2010 to 91 per cent in 2020, the latest year for which data is available.

But the rate of progress on electrification has slowed since 2018, the report said, because of the complexity of reaching poorer communities in rural areas, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Jem Porcaro, head of energy access at Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) - an international body that works to achieve SDG 7 - said supply chains for off-grid solar equipment had been disrupted and some poorer families struggled to afford new home systems and pay bills, he noted.

The report - produced jointly by the IEA, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the UN Statistics Division, the World Bank and the World Health Organisation - said the pandemic's impact on incomes meant basic energy services were no longer affordable for nearly 90 million people in Asia and Africa.

Q Why do so many people still cook with polluting fuels?

A The share of the global population that has access to clean cooking fuels and technologies - which include electricity, gas and solar power - rose to 69 per cent in 2020 from 57 per cent a decade earlier. But population growth is outpacing many of the gains, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, the report warned.

Improvements in Asia have driven a fall in the number of people globally cooking with dirty fuels, such as charcoal and coal, from about three billion people in 2010 to 2.4 billion in 2020.

But the deficit in sub-Saharan Africa has doubled since 1990, the report noted, calling for a more joined-up approach across governments and sharing of lessons.

Q Is the international community stepping up to fund clean energy for all?

A The report shows what Mr Porcaro described as a "very worrying trend" in declining international public finance for clean energy in developing countries - which began even before the fiscal squeeze of the pandemic.

Finance fell for the second year in a row, to US$10.9 billion (S$15 billion) in 2019, despite the immense needs - a 25 per cent drop from the 2010-2019 average and less than half the 2017 peak of US$24.7 billion.

