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PANAMA CITY, Nov 23 - Panama's Trade and Industry Minister Julio Molto and his team will meet representatives of First Quantum Minerals' (FQM) local unit, Minera Panama, the president's office said on Monday.

The government said the meeting does not signal an imminent decision on the future of the mine, but marks the start of a "transparent and participatory" process aimed at ensuring public views are considered before any final decision is made.

Shares of FQM were trading up 6% at the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

This is the first time both the parties will officially meet after Panama President Jose Mulino announced this month that Panama will sit down with Canadian miner FQM to decide on the future of the Cobre Panama mine. The mine has been shuttered since 2023 due to public protests and a legal order by Panama's Supreme Court that deemed the mine contract to be unconstitutional.

However earlier this year a government panel had recommended that Panama government restart the mine. REUTERS