Palestinian gunman killed after opening fire on settlement: Israeli military

Israeli soldiers near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in December 2023. Violence in the West Bank has risen since the war in Gaza began. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 16, 2024, 09:15 PM
Published
Mar 16, 2024, 09:15 PM

JERUSALEM – A Palestinian gunman opened fire at a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on March 16 and was then shot dead by Israeli soldiers there, Israel’s military said.

The man opened fire from the Palestinian cemetery in Hebron at the adjacent Jewish settlement, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported. It aired footage that showed a man standing between graves and firing an assault rifle.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

Violence in the West Bank has risen since the war in Gaza began, almost six months ago, with stepped-up Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks.

The absence of a breakthrough in Gaza ceasefire negotiations has added to fears that violence in the region will further flare during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which began this week. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Netanyahu approves ground operation in Rafah, rejects Hamas’ latest truce offer
Truce efforts ongoing as first shipment of aid by sea unloaded for hungry Gazans

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top