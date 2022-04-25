Over 100 killed in explosion at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria

YENAGOA (Nigeria) • More than 100 people were killed overnight in an explosion at an illegal oil refining depot on the border of the Nigerian states of Rivers and Imo, said a local government official and an environmental group.

"The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burned beyond recognition," said the state commissioner for petroleum resources Goodluck Opiah.

Unemployment and poverty in the oil-producing Niger Delta have made illegal crude refining an attractive business but with deadly consequences. Crude oil is tapped from a web of pipelines owned by major oil companies and refined into products in makeshift tanks.

The hazardous process has led to many fatal accidents and has polluted a region already blighted by oil spills in farmland and creeks.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre said several vehicles in a queue to buy illegal fuel were burned in the explosion.

Last October, at least 25 people, including children, were killed in an explosion and fire at another illegal refinery in Rivers state.

Local authorities said in February that they had started a crackdown on the refining of stolen crude, but with little apparent success.

Government officials estimate that Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer and exporter, loses an average of 200,000 barrels per day of oil - more than 10 per cent of production - to those tapping or vandalising pipelines.

REUTERS