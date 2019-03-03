Outcry in India over video of captured pilot

Indians were fuming yesterday over a video of an Indian pilot shot down by Pakistan praising his captors, as tensions simmered between the neighbours.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was shot down and captured on Wednesday as he chased Pakistani jets over the disputed Kashmir region, lauded the professionalism of the Pakistani army and criticised Indian media for creating war hysteria in the controversial video released just before his release on Friday.

Tensions remained heightened between the two countries after a Feb 14 suicide bombing in Kashmir killed 40 Indian paramilitaries. At least 12 civilians and seven military troops were killed on either side of the frontier last week.

