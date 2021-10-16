Out-of-practice pilots making mistakes back in the cockpit

WASHINGTON • Back in the cockpit after time-off recovering from Covid-19, a pilot forgot to start his plane's second engine for take-off, a potentially disastrous mistake if he had not aborted the flight.

Another pilot, fresh from a seven-month layoff due to the pandemic and descending to land early in the morning, realised almost too late he had not lowered the wheels and pulled out of the approach just 240m from the tarmac.

Weeks earlier, a passenger plane leaving a busy airport headed off in the wrong direction, flown by a captain who was back on deck for the first time in over six months.

These potentially disastrous errors all took place in the United States in recent months as pilots returned to work. In every case, flight crew blamed their oversight on a shortage of flying during the pandemic, the most deadly since the 1918 influenza outbreak.

The incidents are among dozens of errors, confidentially declared by out-of-practice pilots since the pandemic started, that are stored on a database designed to identify emerging safety threats.

The monitoring programme, funded by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is decades old but is now flashing warning signs as planes return to the skies across the world. Deep cuts by airlines left some 100,000 pilots globally working skeleton hours or on long-term leave, said consulting firm Oliver Wyman. Many have not flown for over 18 months.

As rising vaccination rates allow travel to resume, concerns are rising that a lack of proficiency, confidence, or just one moment of forgetfulness could lead to tragedy.

While some airlines are providing pilots with adequate retraining, others are offering "the bare minimum", if anything at all, said Mr Uwe Harter, an Airbus A380 pilot for Lufthansa who has not flown since February last year. He is the executive vice-president for technical and safety standards at the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations.

It is not as if the authorities are blind to this. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao), which sets industry standards, and the International Air Transport Association (Iata) have seen the risks looming for months. Both bodies, and Europe's aviation regulator, have published training guides to help airlines transition out-of-practice pilots back into the air.

But interviews with pilots from Asia and Europe - and the database of anonymous accounts in the US - reveal varying degrees of ability and confidence among those who have returned to duty, including pilots who have completed retraining programmes.

That is partly because no amount of classroom or virtual theory, or practice in a flight simulator, can replicate the real-life pressures of a cockpit. Nor do these preparations fully take into account the psychological, emotional and financial stresses from the pandemic weighing on airline crew.

Aviation has largely been defined by its colossal financial losses - US$138 billion (S$186 billion) last year alone and another US$52 billion expected this year - since Covid-19 brought travel to a standstill. As the industry tries to claw back some of its lost revenue, managing the safety risks posed by returning pilots is an additional burden and one that airlines with stronger balance sheets have the luxury of handling more proficiently than others.

The scale of the problem is partly recorded on the US Aviation Safety Reporting System, the database of safety incidents voluntarily reported by pilots and air-traffic controllers. They do not name the crew, airlines or airports involved.

Flight Safety Foundation, a not-for-profit group in the US that advises the aviation industry, said it is aware of the incidents on the reporting database and is monitoring the situation globally.

In a line of work where there is little room for professional error, the dangers become stark. While most of the mistakes are minor - they include flying momentarily at the incorrect altitude or speed - some of the worst aviation disasters are rooted in seemingly inconsequential missteps.

Worryingly, the number of incidents tied to a lack of pilot proficiency increased almost immediately after the pandemic began to disrupt commercial flying, a February study by the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona showed. Assistant Professor Rajee Olaganathan found one such report in the eight months before March last year, then 10 in the next eight months. All of them referred to problems landing the aircraft. In one incident, a pilot described approaching the runway with too much altitude.

Prof Olaganathan said her findings show that airlines need to educate pilots about skill deterioration and build suitably tailored training programmes. But crew members also need to be candid about their abilities. "Pilots need to make an honest assessment of their skills and confidence upon returning to work," she said.

Icao usually requires pilots to undergo two proficiency checks every 12 months and perform three take-offs and landings every 90 days. They are also subject to examinations from doctors specialising in aviation medicine. When the pandemic began, Icao allowed airlines flexibility in meeting these rules as the virus was devastating enough - as long as carriers included other safeguards. But with flying returning, the agency says it is becoming less lenient.

Just meeting Icao requirements, however, is no guarantee of performance, said Mr Ian Knowles, a technical officer within Icao's air navigation bureau and a former British Airways pilot. "There is a certain loss of confidence and ability that comes with even maintaining the very bare minimum."

In interviews, some pilots who have returned to work report a loss of the muscular memory that once helped them follow procedures on the flight deck without pause. Others wonder if they still possess the clear-mindedness to handle a mid-air crisis.

Still, Iata, major regulators and some of the largest airlines say the risks are under control. "As the crisis has continued, mitigations to risks that emerged over the past 18 months are getting stronger and more robust," said Iata's safety director Mark Searle.

The FAA said its "comprehensive data-driven safety oversight system enables the agency to detect risks and address problems early, including any that may result from pilots returning to work after Covid-19-related furloughs".

Crew who have come back on duty with little recent flying experience have already come close to disaster. In September last year, a Lion Air Group plane carrying 307 passengers veered off the runway after landing at Medan in northern Indonesia. The pilot had flown less than three hours in the previous 90 days. No one was injured.

The solution, said Lufthansa's Mr Harter, involves going beyond the pre-pandemic standards of pilot proficiency. Airlines and regulators must give crew whatever they need to feel comfortable again, whether more time in a simulator or the acknowledgement that there may be a mental component that extra rules cannot always adequately address.

