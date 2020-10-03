Other politicians, present and past, infected with Covid-19

BORIS JOHNSON

Britain's Prime Minister, 56, was on April 12 discharged from hospital, where he spent a week for Covid-19, including three days in intensive care. After two weeks of convalescence, he went back to work.

JAIR BOLSONARO

The Brazilian President, 65, said on July 7 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the pandemic. His eldest son, Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, also tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from the senator's spokesman on Aug 25.

ROBERT O'BRIEN

The US National Security Adviser, 54, was the highest-ranking official in the President's inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus. The news was announced on July 27.

PRANAB MUKHERJEE

The former Indian president died on Aug 31 after a lung infection. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 10 and was in hospital since. He was 84.

AMIT SHAH

Mr Shah, India's Home Minister and the top lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was admitted to hospital last month due to breathing issues.

It was the third time that the 55-year-old was in hospital since testing positive for Covid-19 on Aug 3. He was discharged less than two weeks later, but was treated again within days after complaints of fatigue and body aches.

PETER DUTTON

The Australian Home Affairs Minister, 49, was isolated in hospital after contracting the virus.

MIKHAIL MISHUSTIN

The Russian Prime Minister, 54, said in a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin on April 30 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He went into self-isolation to protect other Cabinet members.

SILVIO BERLUSCONI

The former Italian premier tested positive last month after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa in Sardinia. The media tycoon, 84, was treated for a lung infection at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, where he was admitted on Sept 3.

MICHEL BARNIER

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, 69, said on March 19 he had tested positive for Covid-19.

THAKSIN SHINAWATRA

Self-exiled former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his family are in hospital in the city of Dubai after being infected with the coronavirus, his aides said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG