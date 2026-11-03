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Opposition party organiser killed in South Africa, election violence fears mount

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JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 - An opposition party organiser was killed in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province late on Monday, heightening fears of political violence before Wednesday's local government elections.

• Senior police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said on Tuesday that a murder case had been opened after Lastborn Shazi, whom the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) identified, was shot dead at his home while on a Zoom call coordinating the party's election campaign

• Netshiunda said police were investigating the motive

• South African police said at the weekend that 20 murders involving political representatives, party members and supporters had been recorded during the municipal election period

• Recent polls project the MKP to emerge as the largest party in the hotly contested eThekwini metropolitan area - the economic hub of KwaZulu-Natal province - and displace the governing African National Congress (ANC) there

• Former President Jacob Zuma leads the MKP after a bitter split with the ANC in 2023. The party's rise helped erode the ANC's support in the 2024 national election

• South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last week ordered the deployment of 510 soldiers to KwaZulu-Natal to support police, who have identified more than 165 polling stations in the province as high-risk REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.