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SAN FRANCISCO – OpenAI’s artificial intelligence went rogue in 2026 in at least four additional incidents, hacking and trying to break into government and university websites without being instructed to do so, according to researchers and government officials.

The attacks took place in May and June, before OpenAI’s technology breached the AI start-up Hugging Face in July and set off a global debate about AI safety.