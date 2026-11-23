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The proposed limits could be based partly on a technical measurement known as perplexity, which gauges how well an AI model predicts the next piece of text.

SAN FRANCISCO, California – OpenAI’s chief scientist proposed that artificial intelligence companies agree to limits on developing increasingly powerful models until researchers have better ways to understand and monitor their behaviour.

Jakub Pachocki called for industrywide standards that would establish thresholds for AI development, with companies agreeing not to exceed them until specific safety requirements are met, according to a post published on Nov 22.

“I further propose common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, that developers are committed to not crossing until our ability to understand and monitor AI behaviour achieves a certain concrete milestone,” Pachocki wrote.

The proposed limits could be based partly on a technical measurement known as perplexity, which gauges how well an AI model predicts the next piece of text.

Pachocki did not specify what the initial limit should be or when it might take effect.

Pachocki warned that AI could accelerate advances in its own development as soon as 2027, potentially outpacing improvements in researchers’ ability to monitor and understand the technology.

OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman endorsed the proposal, calling Pachocki’s essay “the most important thing OpenAI has published in awhile”. He said in a post on social media platform X that agreeing to common limits would help ensure “safety and control”.

The proposal comes as the US prepares for renewed debate over AI regulation following Democrats’ sweeping victories in the midterm elections.

The party’s gains in the House, Senate and governors’ races could bring greater congressional scrutiny of technology companies and renewed efforts to establish AI safety rules.

Some lawmakers are also discussing the creation of a dedicated Senate committee to coordinate AI policy.

US President Donald Trump has opposed broad restrictions on AI development, setting up a potential clash with the incoming Democratic Congress over how to regulate the technology. BLOOMBERG