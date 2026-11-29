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OPEC+ will also address the burning issue of new baseline capacity levels for each member, which form the basis for output quotas.

LONDON – Saudi Arabia, Russia and the 19 other OPEC+ members will meet online on Nov 29 to set their production quotas for 2027 , with analysts expecting difficult talks amid an uncertain market outlook.

The Organization of the 12 Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will also address the burning issue of new baseline capacity levels for each member, which form the basis for output quotas.

The US war against OPEC member Iran and a flare-up of energy infrastructure attacks in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have muddied the outlook.

The discussions will be “one of the most complicated OPEC+ meetings in years”, Rystad Energy analyst Jorge Leon said.

“It will be very difficult for the organisation to set in stone some targets,” he told AFP.

Bloomberg has reported that OPEC+ could keep the current output quotas for January given the geopolitical uncertainty, citing two unidentified delegates in the group.

New production benchmarks

After months of shortages and soaring prices due to the Ukraine and Iran wars, the International Energy Agency has forecast a return to a market surplus for the fourth quarter, as supplies rise but demand remains subdued.

“The prospect of a substantial global oil surplus may necessitate production cuts in 2027,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, an analyst at Global Risk Management.

In that case, the key question for OPEC+ members is who would be willing to make the effort.

New capacity levels to serve as a reference for output quotas from 2027 onwards have been reached after two years of analysis by an outside consulting firm, US-based DeGolyer and MacNaughton.

“For the first time, the maximum sustainable production capacities... have been assessed and established through an independent and objective process,” OPEC secretary-general Haitham al-Ghais said in mid-November.

However, hostilities in the Gulf and the intensification of the war between Russia and Ukraine have severely disrupted the oil industry in several key member countries.

“Every country with a production shortfall has a credible argument that the shortfall is temporary,” Leon said, and they could push for higher quotas.

Spectre of another exit

Iraq, one of the Gulf producers hardest hit by the war in the Middle East, has reportedly already rejected the assessment of its production capacity.

The new assessment puts it below five million barrels per day, but Iraq claims it can produce 5.2 million, Bloomberg reported.

“We are negotiating with OPEC to raise the production ceiling, and the negotiations are not just a courtesy. Iraq is one of the founding members of OPEC, and it is our right to defend our rights,” Oil Minister Bassem Khudair said on Nov 27 .

“Iraq has long argued that production restrictions limit its ability to finance the country’s reconstruction,” analysts at DNB Carnegie said.

Disagreements over production quotas were a main reason the United Arab Emirates left OPEC earlier in 2026.

Abu Dhabi justified its decision on “national interest” grounds, since it aims to significantly increase its production capacity.

“The UAE quitting OPEC will encourage remaining members with spare production capacity to push for higher quota or else” threaten to leave as well, PVM analyst Tamas Varga told AFP.

“Every barrel OPEC+ withholds to support prices creates an opening for the UAE to increase sales,” Leon said, noting that after Saudi Arabia, the UAE had the largest untapped oil reserves at the time it left. AFP