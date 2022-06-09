Online misinformation about disease abounds

PARIS • The recent emergence of hundreds of cases of monkeypox worldwide has triggered a flood of misinformation online.

Agence France-Presse examined three claims that have arisen so far.

1. Not a vaccine side effect

Social media posts shared across the world have incorrectly claimed that the recent monkeypox cases are a "side effect" of the Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The claim is linked to the fact that AstraZeneca's jab uses a chimpanzee adenovirus vector.

But health experts said this idea "has no basis in fact", in part because the viruses belong in different families - poxvirus for monkeypox and adenovirus for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine "cannot generate new viruses inside humans and cause something like monkeypox", said Professor Eom Joong-sik, an infectious disease expert at the Gachon University Gil Medical Centre in South Korea.

The adenovirus is the vaccine vector, which means it is only a vehicle to transport genetic instructions to the body to trigger the production of a spike protein similar to that of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. This then prompts an immune response so the body can fight a real infection.

As in other viral vector vaccines, the chimpanzee adenovirus has been altered so it does not infect humans or replicate.

Monkeypox was given its name as it was first discovered in a group of macaques in 1958 that were being studied for research purposes, but they are not the only animals that catch the disease. Rodents are the most likely natural reservoir of monkeypox, according to the World Health Organisation.

2. Pfizer does not have a monkeypox vaccine

Social media posts have claimed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new monkeypox vaccine from pharma giant Pfizer, which developed the first available Covid-19 vaccine.

This is false - the only vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox in the United States was approved by the FDA in 2019, and Pfizer does not manufacture it.

FDA press officer Abby Capobianco said the vaccine, called Jynneos, was "licensed by FDA for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk for smallpox or monkeypox disease". Jynneos is not a new vaccine; the FDA approved it in September 2019.

3. False Canada shingles claim

Social media posts shared an image of a purported article from Canada's CTV News claiming that 95 per cent of the monkeypox cases investigated by Canadian officials turned out to be shingles.

However, Mr Rob Duffy, CTV News manager of communications at its parent company Bell Media, said the network "never published such a story and that the screenshot does not show an authentic article from CTV News".

While some symptoms might be similar in cases of shingles and monkeypox, they are not caused by the same virus, said Dr Isaac Bogoch, professor at the Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto. "There may be some overlap in their clinical presentation" but "monkeypox and shingles are two completely different infections", he added.