STREETWISE

Make the journey smoother

The year of revenge travel has turned into the "summer of lost luggage". ST's Clara Lock gets tips from experts on how to prevent your bags from getting lost - and what to do if it does happen.

str.sg/bags-safe

Ukraine war • Rocket strike destroys apartment block in Zaporizhzhia | A8

Weather • Human-made climate change behind 2022's extreme summers | A11

Australia • Albanese under pressure over tax cuts for rich | A10