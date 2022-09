VIDEO

The ties that bind

Meet Madam Teng Ek Kiew. She recently reconnected with a daughter she gave up for adoption in Malaysia 58 years ago. ST's Jean Iau pays Madam Teng and her family a visit to find out more.

Environment • US banks threaten to quit climate financial alliance | A14

Japan-S. Korea ties • Yoon-Kishida talks a positive sign towards mending relations | A10

Khmer Rouge • War crimes court upholds verdict on Khieu Samphan | A10