PODCAST

Pivoting back to an old ally?

How will Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr navigate his country through the US-China rivalry? Hear from ST's Nirmal Ghosh and his guests in this podcast. str.sg/oldally

Indonesia election •

Party incumbents face pressure from people's choices | A14

21.2 million

POPULATION OF CHENGDU, A MAJOR CHINESE CITY THAT WAS PLACED UNDER A SUDDEN LOCKDOWN FROM THURSDAY | A11