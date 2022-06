PODCAST

'Explosive' outbreak

ST's Tan Dawn Wei shares her views on the re-imposition of strict Covid-19 measures in China amid a recent spike in cases there. Just how sustainable are these 'flash lockdowns'?

Sri Lanka • Public workers get extra day off to grow food | A15

Indonesian politics • Jokowi revamps Cabinet | A12

Weather • US struggles with climate catastrophes | A17

40.5%

OIL GIANT BP'S STAKE IN MASSIVE WESTERN AUSTRALIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECT | A14