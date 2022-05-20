PODCAST

Rising tensions

Do the recent People's Liberation Army drills indicate that China is one step closer to making its move on Taiwan? ST's Tan Dawn Wei shares her views.

Murder, she wrote • How To Murder Your Husband writer on trial for killing husband | A15

Sri Lanka • Country defaults on debt for first time in its history | A13

Monkeypox • Rare outbreaks detected in North America, Europe | A15

It threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity, followed by malnutrition, mass hunger and famine, in a crisis that could last for years.

U.N. CHIEF ANTONIO GUTERRES, WARNING THAT A GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS COULD LAST FOR YEARS IF UNCHECKED, AS HE URGED RUSSIA TO RELEASE UKRAINIAN GRAIN | A14 '