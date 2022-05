PODCAST

Going nuclear

Soaring fossil fuel prices and rising demand for clean energy have sparked a nuclear power rethink around the world. But how safe and green is nuclear energy? ST's Audrey Tan and David Fogarty find out.

str.sg/nuclear

France • New PM seen as person to help push reforms | A16

India • Restriction order on wheat exports relaxed |A12

Australia • Morrison makes election pledge to curb spending | A15

7

DAYS OF PATERNITY LEAVE IN MALAYSIA, UP FROM THREE DAYS | A12