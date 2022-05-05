Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

PODCAST

Technology rivalry

Does the US need to up its game to beat China in the age of artificial intelligence? Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt shares his views with ST foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar.

