Annual pilgrimage

How has Covid-19 changed the Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage, one of Taiwan's biggest religious festivals? ST's Katherine Wei joins the final leg of the nine-day sojourn to find out.

'Partygate' • Pressure on PM Johnson after new details revealed |A15

Unsolved mysteries • Legend of Yamashita's gold in the Philippines |A10&11

Malaysia • Driver in crash that killed 8 teens out on bail |A14

These symbolic appointments are part of efforts to temper criticism from the youth on critical issues, like jobs and public services.

POLITICAL RESEARCHER WASISTO RAHARJO JATI, ON INDONESIA PICKING A POP STAR AS ITS G-20 SPOKESMAN | A14 '