Online

Updated
Published
4 min ago

PHOTO GALLERY

Olympic highlights

In spite of the controversy and boycotts, the Winter Olympics are under way in China. Here are some of the best images of the sporting action at the Games.

str.sg/inpics

Winter Olympics • Negative perceptions in the US | A13

Covid-19 • HK facilities stretched as infections continue to rise | A10

Quad meeting • Ministers pledge to deepen cooperation | A12

Challenges would be there. Product dependency on China will not go away. It will take at least five to six years.

MR ATHISHAY JAIN, CO-FOUNDER AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ROBOTIC START-UP ISPARGO, ON INDIA'S DRONE SECTOR | A11 '

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 12, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top