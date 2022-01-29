PHOTO GALLERY

Roaring New Year

Festive preparations in various countries are underway in the lead-up to Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 1. Roar into the Year of the Tiger with these images that capture the spirit of the celebrations.

str.sg/cny-prep

Malaysia • Damage from floods amounts to $2billion | A16

Australia • A$1 billion promise to save Great Barrier Reef | A18

Britain • Boris Johnson denies delaying 'partygate' report | A17

If I put a gun on the table and say that I come in peace, that's threatening.

US AMBASSADOR TO MOSCOW JOHN SULLIVAN, REFERRING TO RUSSIA MASSING TROOPS ON UKRAINE'S BORDERS | A15 '