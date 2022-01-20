Online

Updated
Published
2 min ago

PODCAST

Back to school with Omicron

As Omicron fuels a Covid-19 surge in the US, ST's Nirmal Ghosh looks at the walkouts staged by students to protest in-person classes. What are the authorities doing to address their concerns?

str.sg/us-students

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 20, 2022, with the headline Online. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top