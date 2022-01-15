FEATURE

So near yet so far

Kuala Lumpur is just 350km away from Singapore but, for many travellers, it has been more difficult to get there than to faraway cities. Follow this Singapore family as they make a trip to the Malaysian capital for the first time in two years.

str.sg/kl

North Korea • Hackers reportedly stole $538m in cryptocurrency in 2021 | A14

Ukraine • Massive cyber attack hits government websites | A17

Prince Andrew • Queen Elizabeth's second son stripped of military titles | A16

50.7 deg C

TEMPERATURE POSTED IN AUSTRALIAN COASTAL TOWN OF ONSLOW ON THURSDAY | A17