PODCAST

Year in review

Join ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh as he looks back on the country's biggest news stories this year. How did the new normal look like for Americans in 2021?

str.sg/us-headlines

Myanmar • Actor sentenced to

3 years' jail for role in anti-coup protests | A12

Celebrating women •

Working to make women's voices

heard at every level | A10

India • Foreign funding for Mother Teresa's charity blocked | A12

Delhi should not be a standard or barometer.

NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENCE COUNCIL'S POLASH MUKHERJEE, ON THE PROBLEMATIC ASSUMPTION THAT AIR QUALITY IN INDIA'S NORTH-EAST IS BETTER THAN IN ITS CAPITAL | A13

'