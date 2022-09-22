One-way flights out of Russia selling out fast after troop mobilisation

MOSCOW - One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.

Mr Putin's announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the call-up would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers, and that students and conscripts would not be called up.

Data from Aviasales, Russia's most popular flight-booking site, showed that direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday.

Flights from Moscow to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines were either all booked or unavailable until Sunday, as at 2.15pm Moscow time (7.15pm Singapore time).

Some routes with stopovers, including those from Moscow to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, were also unavailable.

Typical one-way fares to Turkey shot up to almost 70,000 roubles (S$1,620), compared with a little over 22,000 roubles a week ago, Google Flights data shows.

Meanwhile, Russia's opposition has called for protests against Mr Putin for what Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny said was a failing "criminal war".

Mr Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader who is currently in prison, said Mr Putin was sending more Russians to their death for a failing war. "It is clear that the criminal war is getting worse, deepening, and Putin is trying to involve as many people as possible in this," Mr Navalny said in a video message from jail.

Russia's anti-war groups called for street protests against the mobilisation order.

"This means that thousands of Russian men - our fathers, brothers and husbands - will be thrown into the meat grinder of war," the Vesna anti-war coalition said. "Now the war has come to every home and every family."

In Kharkiv, residents of Ukraine's second-largest city found themselves under bombardment again on Wednesday after Russian missiles struck apartment blocks, wounding at least one civilian.

REUTERS, AFP