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One dead after security forces open fire during Ebola burial in Congo, sources say

Sept 24 - One person was killed and several others wounded after security forces fired shots to contain unrest during the burial of a suspected Ebola victim in northeastern Congo on Thursday, two sources said.

• The incident occurred at Katula-Paida cemetery in Beni, a city in North Kivu province, which has recently seen a surge in Ebola infections.

• The burial team was preparing to bury the body in line with Ebola safety procedures when residents demanded to see the deceased, questioning whether the person had died of Ebola, according to a member of the Ebola response team in the city.

• Tensions escalated and security forces escorting the burial team opened fire as they sought to contain the unrest, the source said.

• At least one person was killed and several others were injured, according to the response team member and a health official who asked to remain anonymous.

• Investigations are underway to establish the full toll and circumstances of the incidents, two health officials said.

• The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on burial teams and other Ebola responders, underscoring persistent mistrust among the population.

• The outbreak, declared on May 15, has infected 7,820 people and killed 3,779, according to government data released on Wednesday. REUTERS