One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish vocational college: Police

HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - One person was killed and 10 injured in what appears to have been a sword attack at a vocational school in Finland on Tuesday (Oct 1).

Police opened fire on the attacker, who is believed to be among the injured. Two people sustained serious wounds, local police said on Twitter.

Regional newspaper Keskisuomalainen reported that a young man had used a sword to slit a woman’s throat before stabbing her in the stomach, citing eye witness accounts. The police have yet to confirm the details.

"One dead body has been found at the college premises of Kuopio Herman," police said on Twitter.

They gave no further details on what had happened or what provoked the violence. The situation had now ended, they added.

Finland has a history of school shootings and police frequently respond to threats. In 2008, a gunman killed nine people after opening fire at a catering college in Kauhajoki, and in 2007 eight people died at Jokela High School in southern Finland.

Gun laws have since been tightened.

In 2017, a young Moroccan man stabbed two people to death and wounded six others in a terrorist incident in Turku, on the south-west coast.