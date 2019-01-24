On thin ice

The mercury is rising faster in the Arctic than anywhere else on Earth, and a new normal is emerging. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) recently released 2018 Arctic Report Card reveals that last year, the Arctic region saw its second-warmest air temperature and the second-lowest overall sea-ice coverage on record, and the lowest recorded winter ice cover in the Bering Sea. The Straits Times looks at some of the highlights from the Arctic report and other related research and why we should be concerned.