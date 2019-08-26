On social media

PHOTO: TOM HOLLAND/INSTAGRAM
FIGURE IT OUT: Tom Holland (above, right), who played the latest version of Spider-Man, and Robert Downey Jr (above, left), who played Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, have reunited for a hike.

One of the photos Holland posted on his Instagram account showed the duo posing with each other's action figure. Holland captioned the pictures, "We did it Mr Stark!", in reference to the words Spider-Man said to a dying Iron Man/Tony Stark after they defeated antagonist Thanos in the movie Avengers: Endgame.

The relationship between Holland, 23, and Downey Jr, 54, seems to mirror that in the movies, where Iron Man is seen as a father figure to Spider-Man.

