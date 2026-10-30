On again: Trump restores weekend campaign rallies in Iowa, Kansas

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US President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 - US President Donald Trump has restored canceled campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas days before November 3 midterm elections, a White House official said on Friday.

"Rallies are BACK ON! President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The reversal comes after Trump told reporters on Thursday he did not "feel like I have to go to Kansas," where Republican Senator Roger Marshall faces an unexpectedly competitive race against Democrat Adam Hamilton. "He is doing very well. We are going to have a strong Tuesday night," Trump said at the time.

The White House official said the rallies had been rearranged to accommodate the tele-rallies recently added to Trump's schedule.

On Friday, Trump will campaign in Florida, hoping to galvanize his supporters in a state he won handily in 2024 but where early voting has tilted toward Democrats.

It will be his latest stop in a state Republicans usually expect to win, following campaign events earlier this week in Mississippi and South Carolina. REUTERS