Omicron variant could widen vaccine inequity

The United States reported long lines at vaccination clinics and Britain saw an uptick in inoculation turnout as countries worldwide recorded more new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus over the weekend.

With fearful governments racing to boost Covid-19 vaccinations within their populations in an effort to stem the spread of the new variant that is yet to be properly understood, rich nations are expected to snap up more of the vaccine supplies that could otherwise have gone towards inoculating lower-income countries that need them more.

Experts warn that Omicron - already seen as a consequence of vaccine inequity - may now also become a contributor to widening that disparity.

