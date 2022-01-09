Omicron study points to end of pandemic's acute phase

PRETORIA • A South African study from the epicentre of the world's Omicron surge offers a tantalising hint that the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic may be ending.

The infection wave moved with "unprecedented speed" and caused much milder illness than earlier strains, a study of patients infected with Covid-19 at a large hospital in Pretoria showed.

"If this pattern continues and is repeated globally, we are likely to see a complete decoupling of case and death rates," the researchers said yesterday.

That suggests "Omicron may be a harbinger of the end of the epidemic phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, ushering in its endemic phase", they said.

The study at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital Complex analysed records of 466 patients from the current wave and 3,976 from previous bouts of infection.

South Africa, the first country to have a major Omicron outbreak, is being closely watched to see how infections from the variant may pan out globally.

The comparatively young age of the country's population and those hospitalised in the latest wave could also mask the severity of disease caused by the variant, the researchers said.

Still, the data adds to hope among researchers that concern over Omicron's high transmission rates is being tempered by the mildness of the disease it appears to cause and the limited number of deaths that has resulted from its infections.

South African hospitalisations have crested at half of their record in previous waves.

Weekly excess deaths, a measure of the number of deaths compared with a historical average, peaked at less than a fifth of their record during the pandemic.

The study showed that just 4.5 per cent of patients with Covid-19 died during their hospital stay in the current wave compared with an average of 21 per cent in earlier waves, according to the South African Medical Research Council's website.

Fewer people were admitted to intensive care units, and hospital stays were "significantly shorter".

The rate of admissions climbed rapidly but began to decline within 33 days of the first admission analysed, the study said.

