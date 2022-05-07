Omicron as severe as previous variants, large US study shows

WASHINGTON • The Omicron variant of the Sars-CoV 2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, according to a pre-print version of a large United States study that counters assumptions in other research that it was more transmissible but less severe.

The findings, which estimated Omicron's severity after accounting for the impact of vaccines, should reinforce the importance of inoculations and booster shots, experts said.

Vaccines helped keep hospitalisations and deaths relatively low during the Omicron surge compared with previous variants.

The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio, was posted on Research Square on Monday.

The authors, from Massachusetts General Hospital, Minerva University and Harvard Medical School, declined to comment until peer review was completed.

"We found that the risks of hospitalisation and mortality were nearly identical" between the Omicron era and times in the past two years when different variants were dominant, the researchers said in their report.

The new study, based on records of 130,000 Covid-19 patients in Massachusetts, is unique and pretty strong, said Dr Arjun Venkatesh of the Yale School of Medicine and the Yale Centre for Outcomes Research and Evaluation, who was not involved in the research.

Rather than just looking at the numbers of deaths and hospi-talisations, as earlier studies have done, it accounted for patients' vaccination status and medical risk factors, and compared similar groups of people, said Dr Venkatesh.

The authors cited potential limitations in their report, including the possibility that the analysis underestimated the number of vaccinated patients in more recent Covid-19 waves, and the total number of infections, because it excluded patients who performed at-home rapid tests.