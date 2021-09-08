Offerings of prayers and food

A devotee burning life-size paper figurines outside Fu Shan Tan, a religious organisation in Lorong 15 Geylang, on Monday, the last day of the Hungry Ghost Festival.

The festival is a month-long Taoist and Buddhist event that is traditionally held in the seventh month of the lunar calendar.

Taoists focus on appeasing wandering souls released from the netherworld, while Buddhists emphasise the aspect of filial piety.

Throughout the month, many Chinese observe the festival by making offerings of food, joss sticks, candles, paper money and other paper effigies such as houses, cars and clothes to the dead.

Festivities in the heartland usually include dinners, auctions and stage performances such as Chinese opera, or wayang, and more glitzy entertainment called getai, which means "song stage" in Mandarin.

This year's events, however, have been muted due to the pandemic.