Octopus lands sucker punch on Chinese livestreamer

BEIJING • To attract viewers in China's burgeoning livestreaming scene, hosts have come up with many wacky ideas.

In a video clip that is being widely shared on Weibo this week, a livestream host can be seen getting wounded by an octopus as she tried to eat it while it was alive.

Just like the classic scene in sci-fi horror movie Alien, the creature latched itself onto her face to avoid getting swallowed whole.

"Look at the strength of its suction!" she exclaimed at the beginning of the minute-long video.

The young woman realised she was in trouble and wailed as she slowly pulled tentacles away from her eyelid, nose and mouth.

She later discovered her cheek was bleeding and screamed: "I'm disfigured!"

Ouch. But viewers are divided over the viral clip.

After the video was posted on LiveLeak, comments from netizens included "It's so scary" and "I thought her eyelid was going to get torn off".

Others were not so sympathetic; one netizen wrote: "Why would you torture the octopus like that? I think you just got what you deserved!"

Live octopus is considered a delicacy in some parts of the world. It is, however, known to be a choking hazard as the suction cups may stick to a person's throat.

Though many people enjoy the dish by first cutting the mollusc into smaller pieces, those who attempt to swallow the creature whole tend to do it for a thrill (and for the camera).

Such are the things people do for fame nowadays.

ASIAONE