NYC schools reopen with focus on recovery from pandemic losses

NEW YORK – New York City’s public school students returned to class last Thursday, hopeful for a more stable year as the nation’s largest school system loosens coronavirus restrictions and resumes the long process of recouping learning losses from the pandemic.

It is crucial for the Department of Education to have a relatively smooth school year: Families have left the system in droves during the past five years, an exodus that accelerated during the pandemic.

At the same time, parents and educators are fighting Mayor Eric Adams over budget cuts they say will hurt schools’ efforts to help students recover after the pandemic.

Efforts to desegregate city schools continue to cause a stir, especially as the city has attempted to expand the gifted and talented programme instead of ending it. And a new lottery system for high schools has meant that many incoming high school students did not get their first or even their 12th choice.

Mr Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, the principals union, said: “There’s this sense of hope that we’re getting back to whatever the new normal is going to look like. On the other end, we have lost a significant number of students. We need to make up for that as quickly and as best as possible.”

He added: “We need to show them – we’re back.”

As students were welcomed back with “Happy First Day” signs on school gates, both sentiments were evident. Gleeful parents expressed a greater sense of confidence after three years of disrupted schooling during the pandemic, yet many retained deep anxieties over the significant challenges ahead.

The academic year will begin as some families, school staff and health experts remain concerned about Covid-19 and the spread of other viruses, such as polio and monkeypox.

The Department of Education announced last month that it would end many pandemic rules for the 2022-23 school year. Masks are strongly recommended but not required, except for students who are returning to school after testing positive for Covid-19. Families no longer have to fill out a daily health screening form and schools will no longer offer PCR testing.

At PS 161 in the Bronx last Thursday, the mayor said the return with fewer restrictions represented a major step in New York’s recovery. “This is such a significant moment for us,” Mr Adams said.

Many children and parents welcomed the changes and shared a collective relief as the morning began. In the Bronx, Knowledge Ramos-Smith, 11, was thrilled to begin fifth grade without “annoying” Covid-19 testing and masking policies.

His mother, Ms Destiny Ramos, was just glad that her son could finally “see what people’s faces look like” in class – and hoped the relaxed rules would mean “more hands-on” time with teachers.

After a wave earlier in the summer, new coronavirus cases in New York City dropped throughout August, according to The New York Times’ data dashboard. Polio risk is low for most students in New York City because vaccination against polio is required to attend schools in New York state.