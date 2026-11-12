Nvidia CEO scandal sets off a blitz of AI memes
Zane Irwin
- Jensen Huang’s resignation after cheating scandals sparked a wave of AI-made memes using his image across music videos, films and viral clips.
- Fans and AI users created the parodies with Nvidia-powered tools, showing how fast generative AI has improved and how easy it is to fake realistic video.
- The memes mix humour with scandal, but they also raise questions about truth online, as many viewers still ask, “Is this real?”
AI generated
Jensen Huang and his leather-clad likeness had become synonymous with the technological giant he co-founded, Nvidia. They were so entwined that, earlier in 2026, the company sold US$178 (S$230) sweaters with a pixel-art version of Huang on the front.
Now, in the wake of Huang’s resignation on Nov 12 after back-to-back cheating scandals, including an extramarital affair with a woman the US government believes is a Chinese spy, the internet has taken a hold of his image to unleash a flood of memes.