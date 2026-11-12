Nvidia CEO scandal sets off a blitz of AI memes

Jensen Huang, one of the most powerful figures in the AI industry, resigned from Nvidia on Nov 12.

Jensen Huang and his leather-clad likeness had become synonymous with the technological giant he co-founded, Nvidia. They were so entwined that, earlier in 2026 , the company sold US$178 ( S$230 ) sweaters with a pixel-art version of Huang on the front.

Now, in the wake of Huang’s resignation on Nov 12 after back-to-back cheating scandals, including an extramarital affair with a woman the US government believes is a Chinese spy, the internet has taken a hold of his image to unleash a flood of memes.