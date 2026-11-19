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Trump, Xi and Putin end historic summit with calls for fewer nuclear weapons and world peace

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the US at a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Nov 19.

SHENZHEN – US President Donald Trump met with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Nov 19 in an unprecedented summit that offered a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

“We are really making history,” Trump said.

He said the United States, Russia and China are “uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used”.

Xi struck a similarly hopeful tone, saying “every effort must be made to prevent nuclear war”.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Every effort must be made to prevent nuclear war, adhere to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and maintain global strategic stability,” Xi said in remarks carried by China’s Xinhua news agency ahead of the trilateral.

Pivoting to Ukraine, Putin said the US, China and Russia have “numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine”.

Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi did not make a reference to Ukraine, but said: “History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil.”

Putin harked back to Russia, China and America’s shared history as “victors in World War II”, saying that “we hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace”.

The trilateral is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, given deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade.

It has nonetheless unnerved smaller countries that fear the three powerful men want to divide the globe into spheres of influence, for example by making decisions impacting Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv or Europe.

Separate sit-downs

Before the three-way meeting began in the afternoon on Nov 19, Trump had a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi – his third substantial meeting with him in 2026.

He praised their friendship and their shared interest in having oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a key site of attacks in the Iran war.

Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America.

“I’ll be asking you to do some more for our farmers,” he said.

Xi said relations between the United States and China have been “generally stable and improved” during Trump’s presidency.

“The efforts you have made are there for all to see and will go down in history,” Xi said.

Trump also added a separate sit-down with Putin to his schedule, marking the first time the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska in 2025 that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Wonderful things can come out of this – or at least start,” Trump said after joining Putin for the one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, calling Putin “my friend”.

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump said after shaking hands with Putin.

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the US and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently.

Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

Along for the trip – but so far keeping a low profile – is Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX has intermittently throttled the military-grade Starshield satellite system used by Ukraine for launching its drones and intercepting hits from Russia.

On reducing nuclear stockpiles

One meeting is unlikely to produce a breakthrough in nuclear talks

Trump has said he wants to talk to the leaders about their nuclear stockpiles.

The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants “a new, improved and modernised” deal that includes China.

But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the US and Russian stockpiles.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Trump’s showmanship could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

“We need more than diplomatic theatre and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC,” Kimball said. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

Trump told Fox News in his interview that “it’s a very hard thing to do” to ask a leader to reduce nuclear stockpiles.

AI, trade conflicts also hang over the meetings

While Trump views his relationship with China as a positive, it has not necessarily resulted in meaningful changes between the world’s two largest economies.

China continues to run large trade surpluses with the rest of the world, while the US has almost equally large trade deficits.

And the race between the US and China to master artificial intelligence has grown tense over the past two weeks.

Trump ally Jensen Huang resigned last week as the CEO of Nvidia after confessing to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, whose company helped to give China access to the company’s advanced computer chips used to develop AI models.

Beijing has denied that Alice Huang was a Chinese government agent.

Trump held off on imposing tougher restrictions on China’s ability to access the chips, suggesting he did not want to insult China and aggravate relations.

Before APEC, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The US officials said afterwards that China had not fully honoured its commitments made in 2025 in a Trump-Xi meeting to buy more US agricultural products and loosen restrictions on the sale of rare earth minerals needed for electronics.

The trade truce between the US and China reached in 2025 after duelling tariff hikes is set to expire by Jan 10, 2027.

Trump officials have dangled the possibility of opening up highly sanctioned trade with Russia as an incentive for ending hostilities in Ukraine, and Trump has frequently demonstrated that he sees trade as a foreign policy tool.

Meanwhile, both China and Russia have used trade to support Iran, even during the US war on that country, which has pushed up energy prices and reduced global economic growth. AP