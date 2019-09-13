North Koreans stage Mass-ive show for their leader

Performers holding up cards to form a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a Mass Games performance titled "The Land of the People" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang on Wednesday. The Mass Games performances, which North Korea has sta
PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Performers holding up cards to form a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a Mass Games performance titled "The Land of the People" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang on Wednesday.

The Mass Games performances, which North Korea has staged on and off for years under different names, typically feature thousands of schoolchildren and other youthful performers making synchronised moves in what is widely regarded as the biggest and most spectacular entertainment for North Korean elites.

